Osun group says Adeleke cannot join APC, gives reasons

A bipartisan group, Osun Leaders of Thought, has disclosed four reasons why the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, cannot join the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The group, which has been at the forefront of the re-election bid for Governor Adeleke and President Bola Tinubu, said the reasons are strong enough to prevent any defection.

According to the group, in a statement on Monday, signed by its Secretary, Otunba Adebola Adeboye, “the first reason is that the stakeholders’ forum of the PDP had met and voted and resolved to stay in PDP in line with public opinion and preference of many residents of the state. We don’t anybody changing that collective position.

“We have the report of the stakeholders meeting, and we conclude that in reality, it is not even in the interest of President Tinubu for the Osun state governor to join the APC.

“Secondly, many PDP leaders in Osun were previously in the APC. They narrated their experience and mostly opted never to be at the same party with certain leaders and individuals. There are many sworn enemies in Osun politics, and why there is peace in the state is because they belong to different political parties.

“Thirdly, the PDP believes it has delivered sufficiently in terms of dividends of democracy and does not need to cross to the APC to win re-election. We noticed, however, that the Osun PDP has a soft spot for President Tinubu in his 2027 re-election bid.

“And lastly, many PDP leaders love their party, and they are resolute in their conviction that the PDP remains the best party despite the crisis. They think a one-party state is not in the best interest of Nigeria”, the statement partly reads.

The group noted that it was aware of this strong position of the rank and file of the PDP against defection all along and that these were the reasons the group is canvassing bipartisan support for both Governor Adeleke and President Tinubu in the 2026 and 2027 elections.

Osun Leaders of Thought also commended the three senators from Osun for endorsing President Tinubu while not defecting from the PDP, submitting that the position of the senators aligned with the vision and mission of the group.

“We commend the senators for declaring support for President Tinubu. We respect that they are not quitting the PDP. It is sufficient that the goal of re-election for our son, President Tinubu, is getting accepted across party lines in Osun.

“We use this medium to appeal to President Tinubu to further close ranks with Governor Adeleke in the 2026 and 2027 race.

“After prevailing on former Governor Gboyega Oyetola not to run, Mr. President should proceed to approve the endorsement of Governor Adeleke for a second term.

“We can tell Mr. President that Governor Adeleke has a very high popularity rating due to his achievements within such a short period of time. Only Governor Adeleke can deliver Osun to Mr. President, and that is why we are pushing for the re-election of both Governor Adeleke and President Tinubu,” the statement added.

