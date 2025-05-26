NPA, Dangote to deepen maritime industry growth, expand export operations

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) have set their sights on developing the nation’s marine and blue economy sector, with plans to expand Nigeria’s export operations.

Speaking on Monday during a courtesy call to the NPA headquarters in Lagos, the President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote, explained that as the biggest customer of the NPA, it is important that interaction between the NPA and DIL is sustained.

According to the richest man in Africa, “We are here to thank the NPA for doing a great job, because as we speak today, we are the biggest or largest customer of the NPA.

“I think this kind of interaction between us and them is very, very important for the growth of the industry. So, we discussed quite a lot of issues. We also discussed how to deepen the nation’s marine and blue economy. And we have agreed to actually work together for the benefit of Nigeria.

“The size of our operation at Lekki alone is going to be almost 240 ships of crude, with each ship carrying one million barrels of crude. And then we’ll have products which will amount to over 600 ships a year.

“Then we also have our fertiliser operation, which will be loading almost eight ships. This is an operation that has never, ever been seen in the country.

“So, it’s a major challenge. But with the leadership of the NPA, we are very, very comfortable that they will be able to deliver.

“Our operations will sink if the NPA doesn’t provide the services we need for our operations. So, the NPA will need a lot of support from the federal government because they won’t be able to do these things on their own. They need equipment. They need more tugboats.

“We will also be putting in a few words in the necessary quarters to ensure that the NPA gets all the necessary assistance from the federal government.”

On exports, Aliko Dangote explained that efforts are underway to expand export products beyond Nigeria.

“We will soon be massively expanding our export operations. For those of you who have been to our cement factory in Itori, we’re already exporting cement out of Nigeria. We have a whole factory with a capacity of six million tonnes for cement export.

“In the next couple of weeks, we will start exporting coal out of Nigeria. Our fertiliser exports will amount to almost eight cargo shipments. The refinery operations will not export less than 25 million tonnes of various products. We will also be exporting nearly 600,000 to 700,000 metric tonnes of polypropylene. So, when you talk about exports, we are going to be very big.

“In the next two years, we will be exporting nearly 16,000 tonnes of fertiliser. That equates to roughly $6.5 million to $7 million in revenue entering the country on a daily basis.

“With our export programme, our company will be the major supplier of foreign exchange earnings in Nigeria.

“So the operations of Nigerian ports will definitely double in the next year or two.”

In his own remarks, the Managing Director and CEO of the NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, explained that Aliko Dangote visited the authority to show appreciation for the dividends of the federal government’s “Naira for Crude” sale policy.

In the words of the NPA MD, “Alhaji Aliko Dangote is here to show appreciation, especially regarding the establishment of the One Stop Shop policy on Naira for Crude deals, which is being coordinated by the Nigerian Ports Authority.

“He’s here to appreciate that the initiative has contributed immensely to achieving a lot of efficiency in transactions and operations between Nigerian government agencies.

“This is something that started on 1st October last year, 2024, and so far, we have processed or operated over 57 vessels every month. The projected volume that Dangote was looking at per annum was 600 vessels. If you multiply 56 or 57 vessels by 12 months, you will see that we are already exceeding their projection. We will continue to do our best with support from the government.

“If all government agencies can collaborate and be on the same dashboard, then efficiencies in other sectors of the economy will also be witnessed.

“We’re happy that the government has approved the National Single Window. We’re also happy that as of today, we are 95 per cent ready for the Port Community System.”

On the development of new ports, Abubakar Dantsoho stated, “There are two ways you can handle capacity improvement or expansion, or deepen port capacity. You can do it on a brownfield, which involves renovating or rehabilitating existing ports, or on a greenfield, which means building new ports.

“The last time the government built a new port in Nigeria was in 1977, which was Tin-Can Island Port. There is already approval for the modernisation of both Tin-Can and Apapa ports. We are hopeful that by the third quarter of this year, construction will commence on the brownfield.

“Regarding the greenfield projects, as I mentioned earlier, we have deep seaport development projects that have already been approved by the Federal Executive Council. We have Ibom Port, Bakassi, Olokola, Ondo Port, and Badagry in Lagos.

“These are new ports that the government is prioritising. Very soon, we will begin to see these ports become a reality,” the NPA MD stated.

