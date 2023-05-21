Exploits by the Holy Spirit (EBHS) has announced the official launch of their non-profit organization in the United Kingdom and Nigeria, which builds a network and ecosystem for Kingdom (gospel) creatives.

Founded by Wilson Clinton, the foundation, according to him, will focus on assisting young creative people in establishing and developing their talents, with a particular focus on Christian creatives.

According to him, There was a deep dissatisfaction in my spirit that the creative industry has not fully expressed what true limelight is, with reference to God being the author of creation. This on various grounds has however brought constant unease and left him with no other option hence the birth of, Exploits by the Holy Spirit (EBHS).

EBHS wants to develop a future generation of gospel talents into the mainstream entertainment world, as well as to provide an affordable institution and creative hub for emerging artists to build a strong gospel creative community and get as many young people off the streets as possible. Our values are creativity, innovation, determination, and tenacity.

According to Wilson Clinton one of our mandatory aims is to reform and renew the minds of the youth and help them find purpose which will be achieved by enabling people with all kinds of artistic talents to thrive in a supportive environment, as well as to bring Christians from all denominations and backgrounds together for a worthwhile cause.

In order to effectively communicate the message and significance of the community which will unite the body of Christ and do exploits as led by the Holy Spirit. EBHS will also be interacting and reaching out to the community through concerts, outreach initiatives, and other community development events.

EBHS is centered around Daniel 11:32b which states that the knowledge of God is enough to lead a believer to accomplish great conquests Those who know their God shall be strong and carry out great Exploits.

One of the objectives of the organization is to create a platform in-line with our guiding principles and convey our vision to the audience. The mantra of this concept will be to do everything possible till the gospel becomes MAINSTREAM so as to get to the ends of the earth. We aim to contribute our quota in achieving this through creative expression Matt 24:14.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele





The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…