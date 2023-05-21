Afro swing/Afro-pop artiste, Shalom Amadi, better known as Bluena, is gradually warming her way into the hearts of her fans and music listeners with her latest single, Choose You, which was produced by Ilblackibeat.

The new song was written by Bluena and Justice Nuagbe (Ushbebe) and is currently making waves in the music industry.

As she continues drawing attention to her craft, the singer, who is rated highly for her ability to switch from one genre of music to another without losing its relevance, stated that she has come to make her mark in the music industry.

The Pride Rock Entertainment singer maintained that the new single preaches love, harmony and trust, noting that “when you have someone you really cherish and value; irrespective of the challenges, you will simply want to hold on to that special person.”

Inspired by the relatable things that go on in people’s daily lives, the Port Harcourt entertainer disclosed that her love for music started at the age of 10.

“I remember our maid and I would sing along with songs on radio from where I was able learn breath control. I was able to start writing personal songs since then.”

She said: ‘With my interest in music, I started listening to songs by Rihanna, Adele and some other artistes. At some point, I got depressed and I decided to download TikTok and I started making covers. So my videos went viral and made me popular on social media platforms. I decided to use my favourite colour as my brand and has become a part of my music”.

