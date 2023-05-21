Should artists create works using Artificial Intelligence? An ongoing exhibition by Tayo Olayode and Ade Odunfa offers a perspective on the subject.

INFORMATION technology has altered our world, but the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has further captured the public attention and imagination. More people are flocking to ChatGPT even though its creator, Sam Altman, has warned of its and other models’ dangers if left unregulated.

Like other human endeavours, AI has also intruded into the creative space, with more artists exploring it. An ongoing show at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, curated by SMO Contemporary Art, titled ‘Kindred Spirits’, offers an artistic perspective. The exhibition, ongoing till June 30th, features 31 pieces from two experimental artists, Tayo Olayode and Ade Odunfa.

Olayode, a co-founder of the Iponri Art Studios and the President of the Watercolour League, explores the subject matter of AI and how technology is creating mind-bending solutions that redefine our world in terms of culture and identity. For him, artists must embrace their ingenuity and traditional art forms to avoid their works being upstaged by AI-generated art.

“In five to ten years, it may be a struggle identifying which is AI-generated art and which is traditional art,” Olayode began at a preview of the works. “Artists may have to compete with computers, and the competition is going to get a lot tougher even though I believe it will help increase the value of traditional art,” he added.

In his ‘Flip Flop series’, Olayode recycled rubber slippers, making mosaic pieces out of their tiny fragments. The result is colourful and hopeful, capturing relatable images and scenarios in a Nigerian’s daily life, such as a mother taking her child to school on foot, two technicians working on a faulty generator, and a rider helping another push a motorcycle to start. It is significant that an object of a daily routine- the rubber slippers- is appropriated in delivering this series that echoes the theme of survival.

In some of Odunfa’s pieces, he delves into cultural memory using upcycled household materials such as lace fabric. He revealed that the fabric was retrieved from his mother’s collection of vintage laces to create sophisticated female forms that radiate elegance and vibrancy. The lace motif largely influenced the multiple award-winning artists in that he cut out the leaf patterns found on the lace on his canvasses.

For both artists, the show is a response to the political realities in Nigeria and a reminder of the power of art in building bridges. Before this show, the two artists had collaborated on projects for over 25 years, exhibited locally and internationally, and worked on large-scale sculptural commissions in Lagos and Port Harcourt public spaces.

While reflecting on the show, the exhibition’s curator and creative director of SMO Contemporary Art, Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, remarked that this showcase of two mid-career artists is an essential avenue for recounting the complex African art narratives.

“The rich textures and diverse media showcased in Kindred Spirits is a reminder that we need to appreciate the solid talent and artistic contributions of a whole generation of important artists who have paved the way for the young and dynamic ‘tik tok’ generation taking over the social media,” she said.





