Eating eggs daily

I want to know if it is good for one’s health to eat eggs every day.

Ibukun (by SMS)

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There’s nothing wrong with eating eggs every day. The yolk is the most nutrient-rich, antioxidant-packed, vitamin- and mineral-rich part of the egg. It contains numerous B vitamins, trace elements, vitamin A, folic acid, choline, lutein, and other powerful nutrients. The egg yolk contains more than 90% of the calcium, iron, phosphorus, zinc, thiamin, vitamins B6, folic acid, and B12, as well as pantothenic acid, found in the egg. Furthermore, the egg yolk contains ALL fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, as well as ALL essential fatty acids (EFAs). You might think that whole eggs will cause your cholesterol levels to skyrocket, but that is not the case. When you eat foods that contain high amounts of cholesterol, such as eggs, your body regulates its internal production of cholesterol to balance things out. On the other hand, if you don’t consume enough cholesterol, your body will simply produce more, since cholesterol has dozens of important vital functions in the body.