Politicians who invest in radio and TV should treat broadcasting as a business —Adefila, Rave FM CEO

•Speaks on amusement park in Osun

Dr Femi Adefila is the Chief Executive Officer of Rave FM, Osogbo, Osun State. In this interview by SAM NWAOKO, he discusses the prospects and challenges of the broadcasting business and his recent venture into amusement park ownership in Osogbo.

More and more people are going into the broadcasting business. Given your experience, would you say it is a wise sector to invest in? What advice would you give politicians who are setting up radio and TV stations?

I think many are going into broadcasting out of impulse. Broadcasting is a different brand of business with its own dynamics. It’s a content-driven business. That’s why the best broadcast businesses in Nigeria are owned by professionals. The gestation period is a bit longer. You need to build credibility and trust. That is what will earn you listenership, which is the economic capital. It’s a wise sector to invest in if you have the requisite knowledge or you are ready to submit to the guidance of a professional. My counsel to politicians who invest in radio and television is to treat broadcasting as a business and leave its management to professionals.

Now, you are diversifying into other areas, such as amusement parks?

We are diversifying because it is the wise thing to do. Amusement parks, arcades, radio and television all share an entertainment element and operate within the same broad ecosystem. The opportunity arose, and we believed we should take full advantage of it. I also want to contribute to the state’s economy in diverse ways.

You recently veered into a new sector. What were the biggest challenges you faced in bringing it to completion?

The business took about four years to gestate. Finding the right site was our first major challenge. We needed a location large enough to accommodate the amusement park, arcade, restaurant, bar and bowling centre all at the same time.

Relief came in early 2023 when we secured this location, and our technical partners agreed with our choice.

I don’t see challenges as problems; I see them as necessary chapters in our life’s journey and in our quest to achieve success. Challenges are important stages in the history of any venture and are necessary for accomplishing success.

Going back and forth with our Chinese partners over the choice of games and the selection of activities that would resonate with our people, coupled with cultural differences, was a somewhat difficult phase. However, we were able to overcome those hurdles.

Generally, I want to thank God for His benevolence and for providing the people and goodwill that helped us reach this stage.

What inspired you to establish Rave Arcade and Amusement Park in Osogbo, and what gap in the city’s leisure and entertainment market are you seeking to fill?

I was trained to believe that the opportunity to make money lies in bridging gaps in human needs. I have always observed that there was no recreational facility of repute in Osogbo or anywhere in Osun State. We have beautiful lounges and hotels, but there was no proper place for relaxation, leisure and fun.

Growing up, during my days at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, and the University of Ibadan, we had Trans Amusement Park and Agodi Park. Those were leisure parks that offered premium entertainment opportunities. However, in Osogbo and its environs, there was hardly anywhere to take your children during their holidays, apart from eateries. There was no proper place to celebrate birthdays, organise staff retreats and engage in other recreational activities.

I saw this as a major gap and recognised that bridging it would present a business opportunity. As they say, when preparation meets opportunity, success follows.

The opportunity came in 2022 when I met some Chinese investors through Dr. Yussuf Fadairo, a Chinese business consultant who was introduced to me by my friend, Mr. Niji Lukas of Ripples Hotel. We had discussions and reached an agreement to establish a partnership under the auspices of Rave Arcade and Amusement Park.

I thank Almighty God for the opportunity, as well as Governor Ademola Adeleke and his Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, for providing an enabling environment for the business.