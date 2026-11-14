Owono banned for 12 matches after De Miguel’s death

FC Andorra goalkeeper, Jesus Owono, has been handed a 12-match suspension by the Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee following the incident that led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel.

25-year-old Owono was sent off after colliding with De Miguel during the closing stages of their Spanish second-tier encounter on 2 November. The Tenerife forward died the following day, aged 30.

The disciplinary committee said its decision was based on the facts recorded in the referee’s report, which stated that Owono was dismissed for “violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play”.

“The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, is public knowledge.”

The committee added that the “nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances” justified the maximum sanction of a 12-match suspension.

Meanwhile, the federation has ruled that the abandoned match between the two teams will not be replayed.

The game was stopped seven minutes into stoppage time following the incident, with both sides level at 2-2. The result will now stand.

“This avoids having to resume play from the precise moment at which the tragic incident occurred,” the federation said.

A federation committee described the decision to uphold the result as the “most respectful course of action, given the extraordinary and tragic circumstances of this case”.

Owono’s club issued a statement on the goalkeeper’s behalf on 4 November, in which he described the period as “the most difficult days” of his life and expressed “enormous pain” over De Miguel’s death.

The Equatorial Guinea international is also yet to decide whether he will return to football following the incident.

FC Andorra manager Carles Manso said on Thursday that Owono was spending time with his family and was “completely free to make any decision” about his future.

Manso added: “What we have to do is support him in every way and be close to ​him.

“We will ​give him space so that he feels completely free to make ‌any ⁠decision, whether he wants to return, when, or if he does not want to return.

“When he feels it is appropriate and when ​he feels genuinely ready to take a ​decision ⁠like that [he will do so].”