Easy everyday makeup tutorial

Every lady wants to feel fresh and confident as they go about everyday. This is when the easy everyday makeup comes in; one that will not make you look too vamped up.

Applying some foundation and powder, light eye makeup and a neutral lipstick will create a natural, polished appearance.

So for your every day matte make up routine, you need:

Face moisturiser

Face primer

A twelve-set brush

A personal powder (your shade or colour)

Blending foam (usually egg-shaped)

Foundation (your shade/colour)

Your favourite lipstick colour/ lip gloss

Brow pencil

Eye liner

Step one

Wash your face to remove dirt and oils

Step two

Moisturise your face to soften it. Apply the moisturiser in a circular motion.

Step three

Prime your face. Primer is formulated to provide a smooth base for foundation and keep your makeup in place throughout the day. Whether applying with a brush or with your fingers, just make sure the primer reaches everywhere on your face.

Step four

Draw your brows. Before drawing, make sure your brows are well shaped. Then take your brow pencil and draw your brows according to the way it is shaped. You don’t have to press too hard on the pencil. Make it as light as possible so as to get a natural look.

Step five

Go ahead to line the brows you just drew using your foundation and an angled brush. Lining your brows will make it look neat. To do this, put little of your foundation on a palette or at the back of your hand, then put the tip of the brush in the foundation and line above and underneath the brows following the line of the pencil. Blend it into your skin as you apply it.

Step six

It’s time to apply foundation on your face using the blending foam. Wet the blending foam a bit and use it to apply the foundation evenly all over your face without leaving any area untouched. However, Be careful when you get to your brows. You can also use a brush or your fingers. Make sure you blend it for as long as possible.

Step seven

After applying your foundation, apply your powder with the powder brush. This brush is usually the biggest and fluffiest among the brush set. Apply your powder evenly.

Step eight

Apply your lipstick or lip gloss making sure it doesn’t exceed your lip line.

Step nine

If you notice you have powder on your eye lashes, apply mascara. If you do not know how to use it, get a cotton bud, wet it a little and clean the lashes gently without touching your skin.

Voila! Your makeup is set.

