Keep your fruits fresh: How to Store garlic, cabbage and herbs

There are different ways to store vegetables so they stay fresh. Even if you don’t have a freezer, you can use the methods.

GARLIC

Make the most of your garlic by storing it the right way.

Storing garlic properly makes sure it retain quality and flavour even if it is peeled or minced bulbs.

The lifespan of garlic in the kitchen depends on how you store it and whether or not it’s been peeled. Unpeeled garlic head should last for 5 months.

An unpeeled clove which has separated from the head on the other hand should stay good for about 1 month.

Once it is peeled, the garlic should be used within a week.

If you toss it in the fridge, you should actually use it as soon as possible.

So, to store garlic properly:

-Toss it in a bit of olive oil

-Seal it in an airtight container

– Stick it in the fridge to use within a day or two.

And you can be assured to retain the fresh taste.

CABBAGE

Cabbage is popular in cuisines for that distinctive taste, availability, versatility and affordability.

It’s dirt free and a favorite of many chefs because you can never go wrong with cabbage.

You can use it for many dishes from cabbage rolls to coleslaw and stir fry(my favourite).

Cabbage is best stored whole and dry until you’re ready to use it.

Cutting into it will cause it to lose vitamins , which could lead to faster spoilage.

To store a head of cabbage:

-Place it in a plastic bag in the drawer of your fridge.

-A head of cabbage would last up to two months if stored this way.

-As soon as you cabbage starts to smell off, it should be discarded immediately.

-When the leaves have become soft and discolored, it should also be discarded.

LEAFY HERBS

When you have herbs and other leafy vegetables, the best way to store them is by using water.

How?

-Rinse herbs in cool water to remove soil. -Discard any yellowed leaves and stems.

-Pad with paper towels to dry

– Gather the herbs into a bouquet or medium sized bowl

-Snap a bit off the stem bottom using a knife or scissors

-Make sure it’s even and place it in the bouquet with water.

– Make sure the bottoms of all the stems are covered by water.

If any leaves are below the water level, strip them off and use them up first.

-Cover the herbs loosely with a plastic bag. This keeps the leaves humid but allows airflow.

-Put the jar in the fridge.

Your leafy herb bouquet will stay fresh for two or three weeks, depending on how fresh they were when you bought them.

-Change the water a couple of times per week, remove yellowed leaves, and trim the stems once a week just to ensure your herb bouquet won’t turn slimy and smelly.

Just treat the bouquet like fresh flowers.

