With: Jibril Abdulmalik

AFOLABI is a 10 years old primary 3 pupil who has not been able to make progress with his schoolwork because of his exceedingly poor reading ability.

However, he is developing normally (in terms of physical milestones) and is otherwise very intelligent. He has no problems understanding instructions and interacting with people. He is also very good with mathematics and his spoken language is good for his age. But the major concern is about his ability to read and understand written text. He is also very restless and hyperactive and is usually unable to sit still for any appreciable length of time. The parents have been worried that something is wrong but could not really place it. But a friend advised them to see a Child Psychiatrist. After several rounds of assessments, they were informed that Afolabi had Dyslexia, with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

What is dyslexia?

This is part of a group of specific learning disorders that is characterized by a narrow abnormality in a range of learning skills, outside which their functioning is entirely normal. So, the child may have specific problems with reading or understanding what they read (Dyslexia); or specific problems with mathematical calculations (Dyscalculia) etc. Children with Dyslexia may also have trouble with spelling, comprehension, reading, and writing.

Outside of these disorders, they have normal or very high intelligence, good social skills, and otherwise perfect functioning. It is only when they are required to perform functions that require reading or calculations that it immediately becomes clear that they perform significantly below expected standards/norms. It is quite common, with about 5 – 15% of the population suffering from Dyslexia. Indeed, it is the most common of all the specific learning disorders. It is not specific to any gender and both males and females may be equally affected.

What causes dyslexia?

It is a common misconception to think of dyslexia as a problem with vision or misrepresenting alphabets and words. It is a problem with how the brain processes language (linguistic ability). Thus, it is often a lifelong problem, once it is confirmed to be present. It is, therefore, not a problem with poor teaching or low IQ but a minor brain (neurological) disorder. While it is not very clear what exactly causes it, we do know that it tends to run in families, as nearly 40% of affected individuals usually have a family history of similar difficulties.

What are the symptoms?





Children who have difficulty learning to speak, forming words, and often using similar sounding words but with a different meaning, difficulty learning spelling and reading that is very pronounced and occurring in the absence of any other peculiar problems may be indicative of dyslexia. These symptoms become very acute and pronounced when they start schooling as they really begin to struggle – but it is clear to teachers that they are intelligent and not slow learners…just that they have peculiar problems with reading, spelling, and writing. But if you speak with them or read to them, they have no difficulties understanding and responding appropriately. The unique challenges are with reading, which they then tend to avoid.

What other conditions may occur with Dyslexia?

In many instances, Dyslexia occurs alone and by itself. However, in some cases, it may be combined with other childhood problems such as ADHD. In other instances, there may also be difficulties with writing (Dysgraphia) or with arithmetic calculations (dyscalculia).

What should you do if you suspect your child has Dyslexia?

Ideally, if a child is not doing well in school, a holistic approach to understanding the problem should be undertaken. First, it is important to confirm that the child is seeing well (visual problems may be easily rectified with prescription glasses). It may also be important to confirm that the child is not having a hearing impairment. Or suffering from a form of ‘silent’ epileptic seizures that are called ‘absence seizures’ – a form of seizures that does not cause the child to fall down, and so may not be recognized. Tests of intelligence may also be conducted to be sure the child does not have an intellectual disability. And then dyslexia may also be considered and specific testing by special educationists or developmental psychologists requested for.

In order to ensure a comprehensive evaluation and assessment, it is best to have an initial evaluation with a child psychiatrist, who may then co-ordinate the other assessments as may be required for the particular child. Furthermore, if they have other conditions such as ADHD, it can be co-managed with the Dyslexia.

Does intervention help?

Yes, most certainly. If it is identified early and remedial interventions with psychologists and special educationists commenced early, many of them are able to surmount it and achieve reasonable reading ability – sufficient for day to day interactions and functioning.