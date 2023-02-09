Tyavzua Saanyol | Abuja

As the date for the qualifying stage of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) school sewing competition draws closer, the Ladi Memorial Foundation (LMF) has intensified stakeholders’ sensitisation, visiting the Bwari Area Council for a buy-in of the project.

The foundation had visited the Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje area councils in a bid to get all stakeholders’ input for a successful championship.

Initiated by the LMF, the FCT school sewing competition is expected to have nine winners from each of the six area councils in the territory.

In all, 54 finalists will emerge from the qualifying stage in March, 2023.

Speaking in Bwari, the executive director of LMF, Mrs Rosemary Ojochenemi Osikoya, said that the competition is meant for students both in the private and public schools.

She called on students who are gifted or interested in sewing to take advantage of the programme to showcase their talent.

Mrs Osikoya explained that the programme had also given an opportunity to the young people who left school to come back and acquire a skill.

While receiving the LMF team on behalf of its executive chairman, Hon. John Gabaya, the director of Education and Social Development in the council, Mrs Dinatu Tukura applauded the initiative.

She said that the competition would awaken the drive of youth participation in skill acquisition programmes as well as school teachers’ engagement in skill training.

Mrs Tukura stated that the Bwari council would participate fully in the competition, boasting that the winner would emerge from the council.