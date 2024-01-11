The management of Duport Midstream Company Limited, owners of the Duport Energy Park, has appointed Mr. Adegoke Oshunniyi as its Acting Company Secretary pending the ratification of his appointment by the shareholders at an AGM of the company, scheduled for Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

The company, in a statement signed by its Head of Legal/Corporate Affairs, Ms. Oluwatobi Adetona, stated that the appointment was a consequence of the resignation of the former Company Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Ogbonna, and was made pursuant to Section 330 (3) of CAMA and Clause 8.8 of the Shareholders’ Agreement.

It added that the appointment was contained in a letter of notification dated January 2, 2024, to the Board of Directors of the Company by the Managing Director/CEO through its Alternate Chairman, Mr. Olumayowa Owolabi.

Mr Adegoke Oshunniyi was, until his appointment, the General Counsel and Group Head of Legal at Platform Capital Investment Partners, a leading African investment and advisory firm.

He is a graduate of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), where he obtained his LL.B. Bachelor of Laws (Second Class Hons.) and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985.

Between October 1990 and October 2003, Adegoke obtained certifications in Law Relating to Banking Courses, organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria, as well as certifications in Bank Examiners Professional Courses, organized by the Learning Centre of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In April 2021, Adegoke commenced his Ph.D. in Energy Law from the Centre for Petroleum Economics, Energy and Law (CPEEL), a MacArthur Foundation-funded Centre of the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

He has a Master’s Degree in the Regulatory Aspects of Decommissioning of Offshore Installations, from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom (First Class), and LL.M. (Oil and Gas Law) with Commendation, from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom.

Adegoke has extensive knowledge and practical experience in Nigerian commercial law, banking and finance, legal drafting, conveyancing, civil procedure rules, commercial law, rules of professional ethics and conduct, and law of evidence.

These skills have enabled him to perform meritoriously as the pioneer part-time External Facilitator and Adjunct Lecturer of Business Law at the University of Lagos Business School since 2019.

He is a freelance writer for the Lawyer’s Column of the Nigerian THISDAY Newspaper and LEGALPEDIA, with a number of published articles. In addition, due to his distinction earned in the Law of Hydrocarbon Contracts, he participated very meritoriously in the contractual negotiation of oil and gas contractual agreements between Island Central Gas Ltd. and the Nigerian Gas Company Limited, as well as in the various contractual engagements entered into by Platform Capital Investment Partners Ltd.

Adegoke has successfully led his team in negotiations with the Nigerian Gas Company, as well as supervised the legal teams at both DUport Midstream Company Ltd. and at EKPAT Producing JV Ltd.

In addition, as an Adjunct Lecturer for Business Law at the University of Lagos Business School since 2019, he has utilized teamwork skills in leading the participants to imbibe profound legal concepts.

