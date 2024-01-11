Madam Obebhatein Jonathan, elder sister to former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has passed on.

She died on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa, after a brief illness, at the age of 70.

A statement by Jonathan’s media office noted that the deceased popularly known as Amissi was a retired teacher, businesswoman, loving mother, and grandmother who lived a dedicated life of service to God and humanity.

She was a devout Christian, a virtuous woman, and a role model to many within and outside her community.

The statement also indicated that the burial has been scheduled for Tuesday 16th February 2024, stressing that the details of the funeral rites would be announced by the family.

Madam Obebhatein Jonathan is survived by three children, siblings, including Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and her mother Mama Eunice Afeni-Jonathan.

