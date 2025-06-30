DUFUTH CMD seeks FG’s intervention over epileptic power supply

The Chief Medical Director of David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital Uburu, Prof Uzoma Agwu has appealed to the federal Government to provide solar light to the hospital.

According to the DUFUTH CMD, the hospital doesn’t want to be billed for power to give Nigerians what they really need from health care services delivery centres.

She disclosed this on Monday while celebrating the hospital’s three years of successful achievements.

“We want solar lights, the federal government should give us more solar lights. We need solar lights not only in the hospital but also in staff quarters. Everyone needs light to be healthy, we need light for the hospital, for the equipment and for the patients to be comfortable while on admission, and for the staff here.

“If the federal government can give us light and take the bill, it will help. We have been asking for that, I don’t know how that will be possible because of privatization and all that but our hospital needs to be given power.

“We don’t need to be billed for power to give Nigerians what they really need from health care service delivery centres or institutions.

The CMD also noted that out of 8000 persons that applied for different positions during the hospital’s last Advert, the hospital successfully recruited and approved 323 chances.

“The list of our recruitment is out as you can see and it is approved. Out of the 8,000 that came for the recruitment interview, we have approval for 323.

“The process took some time but it is over and a lot of people are happy and nobody can say that he or she bought any of the positions.

“We have started documenting quite a number of them and we are again pursuing more waivers because this can never be enough.

“We need about 2,000 in the next two years to get this place to the minimum condition that we want it to be,” she said.