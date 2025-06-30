Rivers emergency rule: Reps query proposed N24bn for CCTV installation

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Rivers on Monday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Eke Ibas to submit breakdown of major expenditures in the N1.48 trillion Appropriation bill, 2025.

The Majority Leader, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere who issued the ultimatum in Abuja during the budget defence session, explained that the committee had gone through the budget as presented by the Sole Administrator and had raised several issues.

He also directed the Sole Administrator to submit the 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) which as required by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution which should precede budget presentation.

Rep. Ihonvbere who is the Majority Leader of the house, queried the proposed N24 billion for Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to be installed in the State Government House, requested for the breakdown.

He also requested for details of the allocations to Local Government Councils in the last three months so as to weigh it with the debt financing, transfers to Local Governments and how funds allocated are being managed.

According to the document presented to the Committee, from total sum of N179,081,415,287 proposed fo projects, the sum of N15.500 billion is for purchase of gun boats (security vote); N25 billion is for contingency reserves, N19.500 billion for procurement and installation of security surveillance and renewable power supply at Government House; N85 billion for security vote; N5.5 billion for central delivery unit and N7 billion for reconstruction of Deputy Governor’s office, N3.5 billion for purchase of Aero spares for repair of Aero bus, among others.

In addition, the sum of N10,439,881 was proposed for furnishing of office of SA on political matters and strategy; N6,141,636 for 2Nos. HP desktops and N1,694,325 for 2Nos. Giant Printers; N3 billion for local grants and contributions and N196,796,234,412 for recurrent expenditure.

Rep. Ihonvbere said that the Committee also observed and questioned the allocation of state funds to existing federal project without agreement with the Federal Government refunds among others.

“We need additional details for those allocations, we request details of state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the last three months to enable us know your financial flows so that we can weigh it against the deficit in the budget in terms of financing it and carrying out some of the projects.

“We also need details of transfers to local governments, essentially how local government funds that come into the state are being managed at the moment.

“Those documents we have requested for must reach us within 48 hours; be rest assured that we are all on the same side in terms of getting rivers working again.

“We want to ensure that we will promote a lot of accountability and ensure that the interest of the people themselves, no matter how remote they are from the state capital, are protected,” he said.

Rep. Ihonvbere commended President Bola Tinubu for his intervention that brought about peace between the suspended Executive and Legislature in the state.

Speaking earlier, Vice Admiral Ibas Ibok-Ete who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant on Strategy and Policy, Mr. Andrew Nweke explained that the administration inherited many of the items in the budget.

According him, the budget is a reflection of the interest of Rivers people as is was designed in line with needs assessment carried out by implementation agencies.

The Sole Administrator said that Rivers had a lot of peculiarities saying that the N30 billion earmarked for gun boats was to support security agencies in their fight against insecurity on the waterways.

He also said that Rivers is often hit by floods, insecurity and other unforeseen natural circumstances saying that the N23 billion contingency fund was to address such issues.

For the allocation N24 billion earmarked for CCTV in the State Government House, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete said that office of the Governor is that of honour, saying that there was need to ensure modern technology security surveillance among others.

He said that the additional documents required by the committee will made available to the committee to enable easy legislative process.