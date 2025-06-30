Alleged N76bn fraud: Arik loan was non-performing, AMCON ex-director tells Court

A former Executive Director of Credits at the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr Muhammed Jega, has told a Lagos Special Offences Court that Arik Air’s loan was non-performing, contradicting his earlier testimony in the ongoing N76 billion and $31.5 million fraud trial involving the airline and several top executives.

Jega made this startling revelation on Monday while being cross-examined in the case filed against former AMCON Managing Director (MD), Ahmed Kuru, former Arik Receiver Manager, Kamilu Omokide, Arik CEO Roy Ilegbodu, Union Bank, and Super Bravo Ltd.

The defendants are facing a five-count charge bordering on theft, abuse of office, and dishonest acquisition of property, brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Union Bank is also facing a separate charge for making false statements to a public officer.

During previous testimony, Jega had told the court that the Arik loan, acquired by AMCON under the Eligible Bank Asset (EBA) programme, was performing at the time of the transaction.

However, under further cross-examination by lead defence counsel, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), he reversed that position.

He revealed that AMCON purchased N85 billion worth of Arik’s debt from Union Bank and Bank PHB, and that an additional N11 billion was later advanced to the airline as working capital.

Despite this, he said Arik was unable to meet its financial obligations.

“Although I was the executive director of credits and acted with board approval, I never saw the actual loan purchase agreement detailing the full breakdown of the Arik loan, particularly the one from Union Bank,” Jega stated.

He explained that Union Bank represented the loans as performing and provided meeting minutes, reportedly from a London meeting between Arik and AMCON management, to support this position.

However, Jega insisted the minutes were authored solely by Union Bank and only later did AMCON begin to realise there were issues with the loan purchase.

“By the time I left AMCON in 2015, Arik’s loan had already fallen into the non-performing loan category as classified by regulatory authorities,” he said.

Despite these developments, Jega was unable to explain why he did not escalate the irregularities to the AMCON Board or the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He also admitted that Arik Air and its promoter had other outstanding loans with AMCON beyond the subject of the trial.

In response to cross-examination from Mr Olasupo Sasore (SAN), counsel to Ahmed Kuru, Jega further disclosed that Arik’s chairman once approached him for a consultancy role at the airline.

He, however, stated that the arrangement was never finalised.

“I was advised against taking up the consultancy role. My relationship with all clients remained strictly professional,” he said.

The court, presided over by Justice Mojisola Dada adjourned the case until July 1, 2025, for continuation of trial.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE