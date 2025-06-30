2025 hajj: We’ll complete return airlift of Nigerian pilgrims soon — NAHCON

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) today assured that it is poised to complete the return airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to the recently-concluded 2025 Hajj exercise back home in the coming days.

This year’s Hajj formally came to an end on Monday, June 9, when pilgrims completed the symbolic stoning of the devil at the Jamrat, though some had a day earlier completed the act and returned to Makkah. The five-day spiritual exercise began on Wednesday, June 4, when all pilgrims departed Makkah for Mina, also known as Tent City.

A total of 1,673,230 pilgrims, including not less than 54,743 Nigerians, participated in this year’s Hajj from 171 countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian contingent was made up of 41,526 pilgrims from the states and the Armed Forces and 13,217 from the private tour operators.

Of the over 1.6 million pilgrims who participated in this year’s Hajj, an obligatory spiritual exercise for adult Muslims who have the resources to do so without hindrance, 1,506,576 pilgrims came to Saudi Arabia from across the world, including 314,337 who arrived through the Makkah Initiative Routes, while 166,654 Saudi indigenes and residents performed the exercise.

Giving an update on the inbound airlift operation today, NAHCON Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, stated that the operation was progressing as projected.

She informed that one of the four approved airlines for this year’s airlift operation, Saudi-based Flynas had completed the return airlift of all Nigerian pilgrims assigned to it for the 2025 Hajj.

The Saudi airline, according to Usara, successfully returned pilgrims from Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) back to the country.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) wishes to announce that the airlift of 2025 Hajj airlift is progressing as projected.

“FlyNas has successfully completed the return airlift of all Nigerian pilgrims assigned to it for the 2025 Hajj. These are pilgrims from Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Federal Capital Territory Abuja,” Usara stated.

She informed me that Air Peace would conclude its return airlift of pilgrims assigned to it tomorrow, while Max Air still had a total of 2,563 pilgrims from Kano and Katsina left to airlift back to Nigeria.

The third Nigerian airline involved in this year’s operation, Umza Aviation, she stated, had 1,680 pilgrims from Kaduna State yet to be airlifted back to Nigeria.

“Air Peace is set to conclude its own return operation tomorrow with its final flight, which will convey pilgrims from the South-South states and Benue.

“Max Air still has outstanding pilgrims to return, comprising 607 pilgrims from Kano and 1,956 from Katsina.

“Similarly, as at the time of filing this report, Umza Aviation is left with 1,680 pilgrims from Kaduna State yet to be airlifted back to Nigeria.

“NAHCON assures the public that it is poised to complete the return airlift operations in the coming days God willing,” Usara stated.

According to data made available by NAHCON’s Command and Control Centre in Makka, as of a total of 4:30 pm today, a total of 37,424 Nigerian pilgrims had been airlifted back home in a total of 91 flights.