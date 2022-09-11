DSS cautions against unguarded utterances over Tukur Mamu’s arrest, detention

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
DSS cautions against unguarded utterances over Tukur Mamu's arrest, detention, Military accoutrements found in Mamu's residence belong to his son, family replies DSS, Mamu negotiator Abuja-Kaduna Cairo ,
Tukur Mamu

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday cautioned the members of the public against making unguarded utterances over the arrest of Mallam Tukur Mamu currently in the custody of the services in connection with the hijacking of the Kaduna-Abuja train, saying that they should wait for the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the matter.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its Spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya.

Afunaya said the DSS has followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu.

He stated that the services would cease further comments on the matter since the court would determine its course.

The statement read in part: “The service wishes that it is not distracted by some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space.

“Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mind-boggling

“Meanwhile, the service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the court will determine its course

“Consequently, the public is hereby enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings.”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Revealed: Why Atiku Is Cautious Over Call For Ayu’s Sack

DESPITE the eagerness of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to work with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on the 2023 elections, he is constrained to assume a careful approach in order not to lose the loyalty of the North, investigations have revealed….

 

Nigeria Needs Restructuring To Avert Retrogression —Bishop Wale Oke

Founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke has called on Federal Government to restructure, re-engineer and re-orientate the nation……

 

You might also like
Latest News

Parliamentary correspondents task NASS on accelerated passage of audit, budget reform…

Latest News

Father rapes 17-year-old daughter in Ogun

Latest News

Presidential amnesty: I have forgiven my enemies ― Nyame

Latest News

Police arrest two in Edo, bust illegal petroleum refinery operation, recover trucks

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More