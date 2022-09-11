DSS cautions against unguarded utterances over Tukur Mamu’s arrest, detention

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday cautioned the members of the public against making unguarded utterances over the arrest of Mallam Tukur Mamu currently in the custody of the services in connection with the hijacking of the Kaduna-Abuja train, saying that they should wait for the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the matter.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its Spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya.

Afunaya said the DSS has followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu.

He stated that the services would cease further comments on the matter since the court would determine its course.

The statement read in part: “The service wishes that it is not distracted by some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space.

“Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mind-boggling

“Meanwhile, the service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the court will determine its course

“Consequently, the public is hereby enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings.”

