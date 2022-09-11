Utilise period of ASUU strike to acquire vocational skills, Lions Club tasks students

The acting president of Jericho Lions Club, Ibadan, Mrs Abimbola Oluwaseun Ososan, has charged students of higher institutions to use the current period of the strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Unions of Universities (ASUU), to acquire vocational skills, capable of adding value to their economic power.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, in Ibadan, on Thursday, during the free training organised by Jericho Lions Club, Ibadan, at the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State council, Iyaganku, Ososan underscored the need for young Nigerians to acquire vocational skills in order to be self-reliant.

She described Jericho Lions Club as a humanitarian organisation that offers support to the people in society. Every month, we implement a programme to empower the youth and jobless people.

According to Ososan, “as you can see here, we have invited skilled individuals and artisans to train our youths and other categories of people in tailoring, especially in the making of throw pillows, liquid soaps, catering and other aspects of skills to create an opportunity for them to earn a living.

“Today, we have gathered here at NUJ press centre to carry out another round of training for our youths and other able-bodied people. This is not our first time doing it. We have some people that we have trained before and they have been using the knowledge acquired through this outreach to make money and also train others.”

Continuing, Ososan added: “Our undergraduates currently not in the universities due to the prolonged ASUU strike can as well explore this training programme, which is free to acquire skills that can be useful to them in earning a living, even before the completion of their academic courses in higher institutions.

“We do not collect money for this training session because we want to impact positively on society. We have the conviction that after the training, beneficiaries can also contribute their quota to the development of the nation’s economy through their business activities.

“We cannot count the number of people who have benefitted from this training. But, so far, over 100 people have been trained in various skills, “she concluded.