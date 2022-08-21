Dry bones shall live (III)

Ezekiel saw a situation that appeared irredeemable. The situation in the valley of dry bones seemed irreversible, but God proved to Ezekiel that He can do all things. God asked Ezekiel to speak to the situation. Ezekiel obeyed and prophesied. This was his feedback:

Ezekiel 37:10 So I prophesied as he commanded me, and the breath came into them, and they lived, and stood up upon their feet, an exceeding great army.

In our personal lives, or in our families, or in our businesses, or in our churches, it is very likely that there are a few dry bones that need to live. Certainly, in our nation as a whole, we have dry bones that need to live. The vision of Ezekiel (as contained in Ezekiel chapter 37) offers us insight into how this can happen. Dry bones can live as we act in faith and invoke the Spirit of God upon them. As Ezekiel prophesied, there was a divine re-arrangement of the dry bones; then a series of events that culminated in breath coming anew into the dead, and they arose as a mighty army. In other words, the dry bones lived again.

If what we saw in the book of Ezekiel was a shadow or type, our Lord Jesus Christ became the substance. He died, resurrected, and ascended to heaven. And for all who follow Him the Bible assures that,

Romans 8: 11 …if the Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, He who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through His Spirit who dwells in you.

That resurrection power brought dead Lazarus back to life (John chapter 11). That resurrection power also brought Tabitha back to life (Acts 9: 36ff), amongst many others in the Bible and in church history. More importantly, on a daily basis, the resurrection power confers new life upon situations and persons that have been written off. Whatever represents dry bones in your life shall live again. The resurrection power shall impact that need in your life (and in our nation). In place of death and decay, there shall be new life and vitality. Your part in making it happen is simply to prophesy, and your confession shall become your experience, in Jesus name!

The power of resurrection belongs to our Lord Jesus. And it does not matter how strong the power that produced death may be. The Lord Jesus said, “All power is given unto me in heaven and on earth” (Matthew 28: 18). At the name of Jesus, the Bible says every knee shall bow (Phil 2: 9 – 11). Your part is just to have faith in the Lord Jesus for that resurrection power that over-rules logic and nature, and to speak accordingly. As you speak, you give the Lord an opportunity to do in your life what He did in the valley of dry bones. And your dry bones shall live again.

to be continued

