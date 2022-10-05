Dressing up correctly during menstruation

For women, a menstrual cycle is part of life and few if not every woman can afford to stay home monthly during their monthly flows. This is why it is important to dress appropriately during this period because what you wear determines how you look and act throughout the day.

It is important to understand one’s body system and how the type of clothes that will work for your body type giving consideration to your day to day activities while on your period.

It is easy to be comfortable and stylish during your period if you wear the right clothes:

Embrace high waist: During your period, high waist skirts or pants preferably loose as they will hide bloating and the pressure may help cramps. Avoid any material or design that will cut into your waist and give discomfort.

Prints materials are the deal: a major fear during menstruation is getting stained and one cannot be too careful during this period, as a result, wearing prints to camouflage occasional leaks is a good idea.

Jeans to the rescue: Using jeans during this period is a win for every woman. It is advisable to use jeans that are not tight or light coloured but will make pad or tampon stays in place.

Avoid heels: When on your period, avoid heels because of the pressure it causes on the lower back will aggravate cramps.

Sporty is the deal: Spice it up. Choose comfort with casual attires like blouse and fancy joggers with sneakers.

Leggings and long tops: Long t-shirts on leggings are not only comfortable, they are free, cover bloating and help you feel fashionable ad free. Also, it covers the bulge of pads.

