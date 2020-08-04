Draft policy document on virtual meetings ready ― Pantami

In line with its mandate to promote a Digital Economy, the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has developed a Draft Policy Document on Virtual Meetings and Engagements in the Federal Civil Service.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami disclosed this on Tuesday, while delivering his address as the Guest Lecturer at the Course 82 graduation ceremony, National Defence College Abuja.

He emphasized that the COVID-19 Pandemic has forced Nigeria to adopt the use of technology in governance which has also necessitated the need to promote e-governance in an orderly manner.

Dr Pantami remarked that the draft document is ready to be presented at the Federal Executive Council in the coming weeks.

As enshrined in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy Document, the new Policy will promote the pillars of Service Infrastructure and Digital Services Development and Promotion represented as Pillars 4 and 5.

On security, Pantami said that real warfare is now fought in the cyberspace as cybercriminals operate at a speed far ahead of the speed of law.

“We must take very deliberate steps to ensure that our cyberspace is significantly secured”, Pantami noted.

Dr Pantami who further advocated the preference of skills over qualifications remarked that global business and tech giants have since adopted the strategy, as individuals with proven skills remain more valuable than those with mere qualifications.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

MONDAY LINES: ‘Mamman Daura Seeks Competence’

Leader of the ‘unseen’ persons ruling us, Alhaji Mamman Daura, spoke last week. He said enough of turn-by-turn presidency for Nigeria. He decreed that North-South rotation of the presidency of Nigeria should be dead; from 2023, the most competent among contenders would be put in the Presidential Villa…