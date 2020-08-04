Kwara state deputy governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Kayode Alabi and his wife, Mrs Abieyuwa Alabi, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The couple, according to the chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, underwent COVID-19 test on Monday after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

“The results of their test are positive. The second couple are very stable and in high spirit, and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team,” the CPS said.

He also said that immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.

“The government wishes the second couple and others quick recovery.”

