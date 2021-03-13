Don’t use force to free us, kidnapped students appeal to govt

The 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have appealed to the government not to use force to free them, just as their kidnappers have threatened to kill all of them if soldiers are sent to rescue them.

In two videos released by the kidnappers on Saturday, the first video showed one of the student, Benson Emmanuel, who was sitting down without shirt with AK-47 rifle pointed at him, said he is appealing to the government to come to their rescue.

“I am appealing to the the government to come and rescue us by giving them what they want. Most of us are badly injured. Most of us are having health issues.

“Using force to rescue us is almost impossible because we are surrounded by the gunmen. They said they will not hesitate to kill every one if they sight any security personnel who might come to rescue us.

“So we are appealing to government to rescue us by giving them what they want.

Also, a female student wearing hijab who spoke in Hausa said: “I am appealing to the government to rescue us. We are in trouble. Our Iives are in danger. They tell us that they heard soldiers will be sent to rescue us. They told us if they see any soldiers around, we are all going to die.”

Meanwhile, a student of the school, Miracle Jacob, identified 11 of the abducted students from the video and gave their names as Rose Okoye, Kauna Daniel, Blessing Babale, Regina John, Rachel Adejimo, Benson Emmanuel, Susan Jatau, Amina Yusuf Sale, Jamila Yusuf Sale, Sarah and Maman Ahmed.