Trade Ministry hopeful for investment opportunities as WTO DG, Iweala, arrives Nigeria

The Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwazo has welcomed the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Iweala into Nigeria.

Dr. Iweala arrived Nigeria in the Afternoon of Saturday air route Ethopian airline for a one week working visit.

The DG is expected to meet with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Otunba Adebayo, the Minister stated for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum one Monday Morning.

Dr. Ngozi is also expected to meet with the President, the Economic Team of the Federal government and the business community.

Nigerian government supported Dr. Ngozi Iweala bid to head the WTO with passion and it is expected that the DG will give the country some good deals.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment were at the fore front of the campaign for the Nigerian candidate for WTO top job.

It is expected that the visit of the DG would bring investment opportunities and as well as facilitation of funding of critical infrastructure in Nigeria.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE