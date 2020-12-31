Don’t rest on your laurels, Lagos State Essay contest winners told 

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has urged the winners of various categories in this year’s state organised Essay Competition among students in primary up to the senior secondary schools not to be carried away by their outstanding performance.

She said they should rather strive harder with their academic pursuits, character moulding and other legitimate engagements so as to become achievers in life.

The commissioner gave the admonition at the grand finale and award ceremony of this year’s edition of the state government organized essay writing competition among students in public primary, junior and senior secondary schools in the state, held last week.

Head, Public Affairs unit of the ministry, Mr Kayode Abayomi, quoted Adefisayo as saying that the essay competition, which is one of the co-curricular programmes of the ministry, was aimed at sharpening the research and writing skills of students and by implication improving their vocabulary, confidence, oratory skills and in-depth knowledge of happenings in their immediate environment and beyond.

While observing that the winners from more than 700 participants across the six education districts of the state really displayed deep thought and well articulate skills in the given topics to convey ideas, communicate philosophy, recall occurrences and peep into the future which are required in literary works, she encouraged them to conduct more researches on relevant trending issues through various means including internet search engines that would aid their learning process and widen their knowledge.

She congratulated them and their teachers on their efforts and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to producing conducive teaching and learning environment in all schools.

Speaking earlier, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja said the essay competition was a veritable platform for students to strive for excellent performance in the art of writing.

She appreciated all the stakeholders in the sector, including parents for what she called their immense contributions to education of the children despite Covid-19 pandemic.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of trophies, plaques and gift items to winners of the three categories, Adekola Samuel of Oke-Odo Senior High School, Agege; Anuoluwapo Ademisoye of Egbe Junior Grammar School.

