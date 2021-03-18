Don’t fall for antics of fraudsters, RMAFC warms states, LGs

Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has warned states and local governments not to be deceived by individual or group of people currently going round claiming to be official representatives of the commission.

In a statement on Thursday, the commission said the fraudsters are collecting data with the false pretence that they would help the governments to increase their revenue allocation from federation account.

It quoted the chairman of the commission Elias Mbam as giving the warning in his office during the week made this plea on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Mbam disclosed that the commission has just concluded a nationwide advocacy and sensitization exercise on data gathering and management which is targeted at advising various stakeholders on the importance of maintaining a functional and reliable data bank for use in the computation of indices for the respective state and local governments.

“Mbam further stated that, revenue allocation to states and local government areas is based on the revenue allocation formula which is a product of law and cannot be influenced by any individual or group of interests.”

He then advised the states and local governments to always confirm from him any request for data “as the genuine visit and data collection will always be in writing, signed and addressed by the chairman of the commission and addressed to respective state governments and relevant authorities in the states.”