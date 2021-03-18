PTF engages EFCC, ICPC to ensure vaccine transparency

The National Economic Council (NEC), on Thursday, heard that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have been drafted into the effort to ensure COVID-19 vaccine accountability and safekeeping in the country.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Fiasal Shuaib, disclosed this in a presentation to the virtual meeting of the council presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

He explained that there was a need for tight security around the vaccines in the states to avoid being vandalized by hoodlums.

“The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had been co-opted to support the PTF on Vaccine Accountability to ensure the safekeeping of the vaccines,” a statement issued by the Vice Presidents spokesman, Laolu Akande, quoted Shuaib as saying.

Shuaib also assured that the second tranche of the vaccines would be received in the country before the second dose of the Vaccines intake is concluded.

Similarly, he revealed plans to commence weekly record of a dashboard showing level and efficacy of the inoculation by the end of Monday, March 15, 2021.”

The NPHCDA Executive Director further told the NEC that “all States except Kogi have received their Vaccines, noting that Kogi State was yet to receive due to the non-repair of their Cold-Chain Store coupled with the State’s concerns around the contradictory information about the vaccines.”

“The vaccination application has been launched in most States’ Treatment Centres even against distractions and criticism of the FG’s efforts to ensure availability of vaccines in the Nation. The roll-out of the vaccines across Healthcare Front-line Workers and other Health Support Staff was scheduled to commence by March 15, 2021, in some States, with the intention of wider coverage after the training of the States’ Health workers across the board.”

He also assured that the second tranche of the Vaccines would be received in the country before the second dose of the Vaccines intake is concluded.

The statement said NEC welcomed the integration of the anti-graft agencies to support the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on vaccine accountability and transparency.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning reported to Council that the balances in the under listed accounts included Excess Crude Account (ECA) balance as of March 16, 2021, stood at $72,412,384.88; Stabilisation Account balance as of March 16, was 2021 N24, 994, 821,242.14 and Natural Resources Development Fund Account balance as at 16th March, stood at 2021 N90, 744,488,087.88.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…PTF engages EFCC, ICPC to ensure vaccine transparency

PTF engages EFCC, ICPC to ensure vaccine transparency