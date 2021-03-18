‘Nigerian women still not getting enough leadership positions’

Women in Oyo State have demanded implementation of the 35 per cent affirmative action, noting that they still are not getting enough leadership positions.

Representatives of various women groups made this call in Ibadan, on Thursday, at an event by the Oyo State Government to commemorate the year 2021 International Women’s Day.

They argued that the nation’s political landscape still accorded women a minor role with less than 10 per cent of women being Commissioners, Ministers, legislators, Chairmen of local government let alone becoming governor or President till date.

During politicking and political appointments, they noted that women were still considered for cheerleader roles and are usually given positions as a woman leader, deputy, women commissioner to paint a picture that women are considered important.

To reverse the trend, President, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Oyo State, Mrs Deborah Collins, tasked women to take advantage of their number to vie for political positions.

She, however, urged women to equip themselves educationally and professionally, noting that such attributes were among what made Dr Ngozi Okonjo emerge as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Also speaking at the event, Chairperson, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State, Mrs Jadesola Ajibola asked that women be supported to occupy positions of authority.

She further demanded that existing laws on Violence Against Women should be implemented.

Another speaker, Dr Olusola Taiwo, of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), noted that females still faced discrimination in being granted access to education, early marriage, grappled with gender-based violence.

She urged the government to give women soft loans for them to have economic power as well as provide free screening centres for them.

In her remarks, Oyo Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Faosat Sanni, urged young females to challenge the status quo so as to have more women occupy leadership positions.

She, however, noted that women must equip themselves in terms of acquiring vocational skills, professional and educational qualifications.

