Olumuyiwa Jayeoba, a Professor of Environmental Modelling (Soil Science) at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) has urged the Federal Government to embrace Digital Modelling and Mapping of Environmental resources in Nigeria to improve output and resources of farmers for the purpose of food and nutrition security.

The professor advocated the method at the 31st Inaugural Lecture of NSUK held in Keffi local government area of the state on Thursday.

Prof. Jayeoba delivered the 31st Inaugural Lecture on “Digital Modelling and Mapping of Environmental Resources: Ultra Strategic Method for Food and Nutrition Security in Nigeria”.

According to Jayeoba, food and nutrition is a pressing global issue that affects lives of millions of people with regards to accessibility, safety and nutritional value, with Nigeria still not self-sufficient in terms of agriculture production for its people.

He, therefore, urged the federal government to embrace digital modelling and mapping of environmental resources as the digital technology is capable of assisting local farmers increase their output, leading to food and nutrition security in the country.

“When digital modelling and mapping is applied to environmental resources in the context of agriculture, the technology will help us to analyze and visualize the distribution, availability and characteristics of resources such as land, water and soil.

“By integrating these tools with agricultural practices, we can optimize resource allocation, predict yields, mitigate risks and make informed decisions for sustainable food production and self sufficiency,” he said.

He explained further that despite significant progress in agricultural production and distribution over the years, numerous challenges persists such as population growth, climate change, natural resource depletion and social inequities.

He added that these challenges necessitate innovative approaches to ensure sustainable and resilient food systems, with digital modelling and mapping of environmental resources emerging as powerful tools for addressing the complex dynamics of food and nutrition security.

“These technologies leverage advanced data collection methods, analytical techniques and interdisciplinary collaboration to provide valuable insights into our ecosystems, agricultural landscapes and food production systems.

“By harnessing the power of remote sensing, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), machine learning and participatory approaches, we can develop ultra-strategic methods to enhance food and nutrition security,” he said.





Jayeoba, however, pointed out that the digital modelling and mapping technology and other technological innovations can only be utilized if a digital agricultural policy is in place.

He then called on the federal government to put in place such policy so that Nigeria can use the innovations as strategic improvement for agricultural productivity in Nigeria and to better the lives of farmers.

In his address, Prof. Suleiman Bala-Mohammed, Vice Chancellor, NSUK applauded the inaugural lecturer for the lecture and the topic chosen which he described as strategic for Nigeria.

“The issue of food security and nutrition are issues that are very dear to us. It is my hope and expectations that the recommendations from this paper will help us in the agricultural sector, especially in the area of food and nutrition,” he said.

He also commended the inaugural lecturer for his immense contributions to the growth of the university, especially the establishment of the Nasarawa State University Farms registered in the Corporate Affairs Commission.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE