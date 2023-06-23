The Federal government has announced Professor Olayinka Oladiran Adegbehingbe as the acting chief medical director of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife.

Adegbehingbe, a professor of Orthopaedic and traumatology, whose appointment was announced on Thursday, will be in an acting capacity until the process for the selection of a substantive head is initiated and completed.

In a statement signed by the Director Human resources, Mr Hassan Sallau on behalf of the permanent secretary, federal ministry of Health, the appointment shall be for a period of six months.

It may be recalled that the erstwhile dissolved board of management of the institution and the federal ministry of health had been engaged in an intense power play and buck passing over the last one year on matters bothering on the legality of board tenureship and credibility of a previous selection process.

Adegbehingbe is a native of Ondo town, Ondo state and also a 1989 alumnus of the Obafemi Awolowo University. He is a fellow of the West African college of surgeons and also of the international college of surgeons. He is a globally acclaimed expert in the field of paediatric orthopaedic disorders especially foot malformations in children.

In his remarks, the chairman of the medical and dental consultants’ association of Nigeria OAUTHC chapter, Professor Oluyomi Okunola, thanked the special assistant to the President on health, Dr Salman Ibrahim Anas for her proactive intervention in resolving the lingering impasse.

He pledged the cooperation of the association with the new acting head and urged the supervisory ministry to fast track the selection process in the interest of continued peace, pervading industrial harmony, stability in the polity and sustained and efficient service delivery for which the institution is known for.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE