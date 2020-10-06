Domestic abuse allegation: Davido terminates Lil Frosh contract with DMW

Following an alleged domestic abuse involving rapper Sanmi Goriola Wasiu, popularly known as Lil Frosh against his estranged girlfriend and model, Gift, the singer’s contract with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) has been terminated.

Lil Frosh had been alleged to have beaten Gift to stupor on Monday after Gift’s manager and brother, Michael took to Twitter to release pictures of Gift’s swollen face and called out the singer, accusing him of abusing his sister several times.

Davido in a statement released on his Twitter account on Tuesday said his record label does not condone violence against women in any form and would not support such behaviour from the singer signed to his label.

The statement read in parts: “In light of recent allegations made against Mr Sanni Goriola Wasiu, also known as Lil Frosh, we would like to state that as a record label, domestic violence is not a trivial matter and we will never support or condone such behaviour.

“Upon internal investigation carried out by the label, we are left with no option than to terminate the recording contract that exists between the label and Lil Frosh immediately. We hereby severe all affiliations with Mr Sanmi Goriola Wasiu, popularly known as Lil Frosh”, the statement read.

