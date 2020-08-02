Dogara, Gemade, others’ return success story of reconciliation efforts ― APC

The interim leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has attributed recent return of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Senator Barnabas Gemade to the ruling party to its reconciliation efforts.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Yekeen Nabena made the claim in a statement at the weekend.

Honourable Dogara, representing Bogoro/Dass, Nigeria/Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria Federal constituency of Bauchi State announced his return to the APC last week while Senator Gemade who once represented Benue North East made a similar pronouncement at the weekend.

Nabena disclosed that “Governor Buni has created a conducive and sincere environment to address many of the grievances among our party ranks and return the party to its progressive and lofty heights.”

He urged other aggrieved chieftains of the ruling party who had abandoned the platform to return to its fold, as he restated the commitment of the party Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee to genuine reconciliation.

The statement read in part: “The return of Senator Barnabas Gemade to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is another signpost of the well-received and successful reconciliation efforts being led by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

“Senator Gemade who was a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) swells the numbers of recent APC returnees which includes the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

“The APC caretaker Committee led by Governor Buni has created a conducive and sincere environment to address many of the grievances among our party ranks and return the party to its progressive and lofty heights.

“We assure all true progressives who left the party over whatever grievance to return and join ongoing efforts to reposition the APC and further achieve our pro-people plans for the country.

“It is heart-warming that party faithful led by President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the APC have recognised the reconciliation efforts of the Governor Buni-led APC Caretaker and continue to support the Committee. We call on our supporters, members and leaders to continue their support for the caretaker committee by coming forward with any issues, grievances, disputations, differences for amicable resolution.

“The task of keeping the party unified and strong is a collective one.”