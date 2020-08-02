JUST IN: Lagos discharges 37 more COVID-19 fully recovered patients

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday announced the discharge of a total of 37 COVID-19 patients comprising 15 females and 22 males, including six foreign nationals from various isolation facilities in the state to reunite with the society.
The governor made this known while giving an update on the pandemic as the Incident Commander for the state, saying that all the patients were discharged after full recovery from the virus.
According to him, eight of the patients were discharged from Agidingbi; seven from Onikan; seven from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital (MIDH), Yaba; one from Gbagada, two from First Cardiologists and 12 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation centres.
The governor, however, charged the citizens to remember that stopping community spread of COVID-19 begins with you, even as he equally charged them to maintain physical distancing, practice hand hygiene and cover their faces with mask.
“Good people of Lagos, today, 37 #COVID19Lagos patients; 15 females and 22 males including 6 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.
“The patients; 8 from Agidingbi; 7 from Onikan; 7 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 1 from Gbagada, 2 from First Cardiology and 12 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.
“Remember, stopping community spread of #COVID19 begins with you!” the governor said.
