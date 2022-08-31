Dogara felicitates Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Father Kukah at 70

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has felicitated with Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Father Mathew Hassan Kukah on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary.

In a statement, he issued in Abuja and made available to Journalists in Bauchi by his Media Team, Hon. Yakubu Dogara described Bishop Kukah as a “philanthropist, leader and man of courage and a crusader for justice.”

He stated that “On behalf of my humble self and family, I join the global community of friends, colleagues, and millions of followers, admirers and supporters alike to rejoice with and celebrate our Leader and father in the faith, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah PhD, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese”.

The former Speaker added that “I celebrate your life of service to God and humanity. I celebrate your numerous humanitarian and philanthropic endeavours over the years. I celebrate the courageous leadership you are providing both at the level of the church, the body of Christ and the global community at large”.

He stressed that “My Lord, Bishop; without any doubt, you are one of the finest and erudite scholars our generation is blessed with. Your passion for the gospel of liberation which you preach without equivocation, as James H. Cone noted – “is bad news to all oppressors because they have defined their ‘freedom’ in terms of slavery of others.”

According to Yakubu Dogara, “You never wavered in your pursuit of a just, free, inclusive, peaceful and egalitarian society as a crusader for justice who has never shied away from speaking the truth to power in love even when it makes some people uncomfortable.”

“As you clock 70 glorious years today, I pray that your ink never runs dry. I pray for more divine wisdom. I pray for sound health and above all I pray for divine protection upon you”, he prayed.

He further prayed that “I pray that the mercies of God shall continue to manifestly abound in your life so that you live until you have exhausted all that God has deposited in you to the glory of God and for the benefit of humanity.”

Yakubu Dogara concluded by saying, “As you increase in age, may you also increase in wisdom and favour with God and men. May God keep you always.”

