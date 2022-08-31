IGP commissions Ogele divisional Police headqtrs, seeks Nigerians’ support on insecurity

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday commissioned the newly created Police divisional headquarters in Ogele, Asa local government area of Kwara State.

The former Ogele Police Post was upgraded to a divisional status, courtesy of the communal efforts of the people of Ogele community led by the Aare of Ogele, Alhaji Abubakar Ishola Aare.

Speaking at the ceremony, the IGP sought the cooperation of Nigerians in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and all forms of violent crimes in all parts of the country.

Represented by the Kwara State commissioner of police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, the IGP said:” We need the cooperation of members of the public to succeed in taming the criminals in our midst.

“We depend on information which the public gives us to prevent crimes and apprehend culprits. You are not doing the police any favour by providing them information, but you are only helping yourselves as the criminals you refuse to expose will end up arming you”.

He commended the people of Ogele for their commitment to the security of lives and property which informed their decision to put in place the befitting structure that now hosts the divisional police headquarters.

The deputy commissioner of police (Operations), Adekimi Ojo, represented the commissioner of police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, at the event.

Also speaking, the chairman of Ogele community, Alhaji Issa Oniyo, and a former state lawmaker, Hon. Bolaji Amasa thanked the police hierarchy for approving a divisional police headquarters for their community.

The two leaders urged the people of the community to always provide the police with genuine and timely information, noting that security is the responsibility of all.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



