Mama Saratu Yakubu Tukur, mother of former Speaker of House of Representatives Barr Yakubu Dogara, has died.

The death of the matriarch of the Yakubu Tukur family of Gwaranga, Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State was announced Friday evening in a statement personally signed by Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara.

The statement reads: “It is with utmost gratitude and total submission to the will of God Almighty, that we announce the transition to glory of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Mama Saratu Yakubu Tukur, which occurred today, Friday, December 22, 2023 at the age of 103 years.”

“We are comforted by the fact that our matriarch, lived a life of total commitment, dedication and service to God and humanity,” the statement further contained.

The statement further contained that the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

