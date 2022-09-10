Do microwaves cause cancer?

I want to know if it is true that microwaving your food can cause cancer.

Silas (by SMS)

Cancer occurs when certain cells grow out of control and spread through the body. Damage to the genetic material, including DNA, may cause cancer cells to develop. High-energy radiation, such as X-rays can cause this damage and may lead to cancer over time. Although microwave ovens use radiation to heat food, healthcare professionals do not consider them a cancer risk. This is because, Microwave ovens use a low-energy type of radiation called radiofrequency (RF).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE