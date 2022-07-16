Do good bacteria exist in the body?

I wanted to buy some antibiotics to clear every bacteria in my tummy until I was informed that not all bacteria are bad. I was informed that some bacteria are doing some good work in the stomach. How true is this?

Comfort (by SMS)

Yes, it is true that there are lots of microbes — bacteria, viruses, fungi — in the body especially in the tummy where they live. Apart from helping to digest our food, they also help to fight harmful infections as well as make Vitamin K and other important chemicals for the body. In addition, they also affect the way medications work and may influence our immune system, heart health, and cancer risk. It also appears that these microbes may play a role in healthy aging and longevity. This is why it is wrong to be using antibiotics indiscriminately because you may be doing your body more harm than good.

