Smoking at 60 years of age

I have been smoking for the past 20 years without any problem. Now that I am approaching my 60th birthday, my children are putting pressures on me to stop smoking. I am reluctant to stop smoking since I don’t have any problems from the habit. I need your advice.

Mr Chuks (by SMS)

Cigarettes contain lots of chemicals and toxins that are harmful to the whole body including the brain, heart, lungs, and immune system. Smoking also puts physical stress on the body which may start manifesting as you grow older. According to current statistics, smoking is the leading preventable cause of early disease and death in many countries. Giving up smoking is difficult for many people, but the number of former smokers is increasing all the time. Many of such people have noticed a significant improvement in their health.

