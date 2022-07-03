Dmac YSD set to rock airwaves with ‘Mon Bebe’

Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter, and performing act, Afam N. Marc-Austine, popularly known as “Dmac YSD”, who made his entry into the Nigerian music scene in 2018 with the release of his debut single titled “Shakoh” produced by DJ Coublon, is set to hit the music industry again with new single, ‘Mon Bebe’.

“Dmac YSD” who is the youngest of five children, has a degree in Geological Science and Minning from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University and currently resides in Lagos.

With the vast population of music consumers and the wide acceptance of Nigerian sounds and afrobeat worldwide, Dmac YSD rates himself as one of the newest exports out of Nigeria and one of the next rated names to look out for in a few months from now.

His style of music has endeared him into the heart of great music lovers across Africa and he has wormed his way into the hearts of thousands across the globe with his unique sound.

Since his emergence in the music market, “Dmac YSD” has perfected the art of music and the business of it with an equal amount of his infectious witty charm and energetic performing style employed during every art performance and has also been at his best with his lyrical prowess and classic deliveries of great sounds and rhythms.

“Dmac YSD,” who today is an independent artist, has continued to garner fans and supporters across the globe with his musical genius. In his recent single “Mon BEBE” he is ready to take his spot in the mainstream and he’s not backing down anytime soon. Below are his music credits etc and you can also follow him on social media platforms to stay updated with every update and also to keep tabs on his journey.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dmac YSD’s ‘Mon Bebe’… Dmac YSD’s ‘Mon Bebe’… Dmac YSD’s ‘Mon Bebe’…