Disregard rumours that I have not resigned as RMAFC chairman ―Ebonyi guber aspirant, Mbam

A gubernatorial hopeful of Ebonyi State under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Elias Mbam, has told Ebonyi people to disregard the rumours that he has not resigned as the chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

This was made known, on Thursday, by Mbam’s chief press secretary (CPS), Obinna Udenwe, through a communique seen by Tribune Online.

Also seen by Tribune Online was the resignation letter signed by Mbam on the 11th of April, 2022, and sent to President Muhammadu Buhari through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the letter, Mbam’s resignation as the RMAFC chairman was effective from the 16th of April, 2022.

According to the letter, Mbam resignation was motivated by his desire to pursue his political interest.

In the communique, Mbam’s CPS, Udenwe, condemned the rumours.





“This rumour is most laughable and completely unfounded,” Udenwe said. “It is the handiwork of mischief makers who are already drowning and striving to catch any last straw they can lay their hands on in their desperate attempts to smear Engr. Mbam’s name and person.”

Udenwe noted that Mbam’s resignation was in line with the new electoral law mandating all appointed government officials to resign before vying for any elective political position in the country.

Udenwe also noted that Mbam is the front-line gubernatorial aspirant of the APC in Ebonyi, and that no cheap blackmail will stop him.

“We therefore urge you to disregard any such rumour or speculation,” Udenwe added. “Engr. Elias Mbam enjoins us all to be calm and to continue to keep him in our prayers.”

