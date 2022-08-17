Disregard rumoured resumption notice ― LAUTECH

Latest News
By Oluwole Ige
The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, on Tuesday, described the rumoured resumption notice in the public domain as misleading.

Denying the insinuation in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr Lekan Fadeyi, the management said: “Ignore any statement purportedly announcing the resumption of academic activities on August 18, 2022.

The statement read: “We are not aware of information going viral, allegedly signed by the institution’s Registrar, Dr Kayode Ogunleye, which did not emanate from the university management.

Members of the public, especially parents, staff and students of LAUTECH, are therefore implored to allow the leadership of the university to conclude the ongoing efforts at resolving issues militating against the resumption of academic activities after which authentic information will be issued,” it concluded.

