FG to collaborate with medicine academy specialties

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), Dr Adeleke Mamora, has said that the Ministry will collaborate with the Academy of Medicine Specialties in the area of medical science technology with some relevant agencies.

The Minister said this when the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria (AMSN) paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He stated the role of Science cannot be overemphasised in national development, adding that Science, Technology and Innovation is the engine room of desired growth and progress of any nation, Nigeria inclusive.

The Minister emphasised that the Government cannot achieve it alone but rather in collaboration and collective efforts of public sectors stressing that Nigeria is blessed in both human and natural resources but needs to harness these resources to move the country forward.

He explained that the whole essence of STI is to acquire knowledge, through research, because “potentials remain potentials until they manifest to reality’’ and then called on the various stakeholders to key into Nigeria’s STI development projects.

Speaking, the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, said that the importance of research is to look for knowledge as knowledge is power and with the cooperation of the relevant Agencies and the Academy of Medicine Specialties, Nigeria will attain greater heights.

Earlier, The President of the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria, Professor Oladapo Ashiru, said that the aim of their visit is to collaborate with the Ministry to offer the expertise that will positively impact mutual areas of interest and contribute to aligning existing and future policies of the Ministry.

According to him, the academy recognises the pivotal role of the ministry as it is charged with facilitating the development and employment of Science Technology and Innovation (STI) in Nigeria.