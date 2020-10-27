Disagreement between ASUU and FG

Without doubt, the feud between the Federal government and the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) is getting worse by the day. The bone of contention which led to the strike action by ASUU early this year was largely triggered by the introduction of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS). However, industrial action has become a norm with the Nigerian University system. Strikes have been the incessant menace ravaging the quality and standard of our educational system.

The crisis is escalating deep beyond expectations. Both parties; FG and ASUU are adamant and not willing to compromise. It saddens my heart seeing university lecturers living a low-key; miserable life unless having a business as an alternative despite their wealth of experience and excessive contributions to the development of the nation intellectually, morally and educationally. They deserve more than what they are offered.

As in business philosophy, one or more among the distribution channels suffer the loss of the business. A general aphorism holds that, when two elephants fight, the grasses suffer the most. In this, the strike does not only affect the students but also, the lecturers and the general public. Only the Federal government has nothing to lose.

If ASUU wins, students will enjoy more opportunities. But in reverse, students are in serious doom; the strike action will continue. We shouldn’t forget that ASUU can’t carry students’ loads on head and their own on their hands.

Abdulganiyu Abdulrahman Akanbi, Sokoto.

