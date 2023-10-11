The National Primary Health Care Department Agency (NPHCDA) has confirmed that out of the 156 cases of Diphtheria in Kaduna,20 have died from the disease.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, who is also Co-Chair of the Federal Task Team on Diphtheria, during an assessment visit to Kaduna on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists after the tour of the Kaduna Diphtheria centre, Dr Shuaib said they were at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to assess the situation of the diphtheria outbreak that affected part of Kaduna state.

“Kaduna is ranked among the seven states with the highest number of diphtheria. we are at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, where mild to moderate cases are being attended to before being admitted to the infectious disease hospitals.”

Shu’aib noted that since March, when the diphtheria outbreak was detected in Kaduna, 156 cases and about 20 deaths were recorded. “That is high for diphtheria, but we also recognize that most of the patients are presented lately.

“There is also a need for the media to step up in creating awareness and providing useful information to the public about the existence of the disease,” he said.

Shuaib also stressed the need for patients to be presented early and their contacts for vaccination.

He said diphtheria is a preventable disease, noting that about 80 per cent of those afflicted by the disease did not present themselves for vaccination.

He, therefore, said the outbreak is seen due to low population immunity created by low vaccination coverage. “The discrepancy of the outbreak, even within Kaduna, shows that the LGAs that have high rate of vaccination record lower cases of the disease.”

The Executive Director, therefore, noted the fact that vaccines are the most powerful tools against the vaccine-preventable disease.

While acknowledging the state government’s efforts in combating the disease, he also encouraged the people to wear nose masks especially when visiting health facilities.

He commended the Chief Medical Director of the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and the State’s Primary Health Care Board for their leadership towards ensuring that the diseases are contained and expressed optimism that within a short period of time, the outback would be controlled.

