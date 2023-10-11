Edo Police Command has arrested one Idris Amedu, 25, alleged to have earlier been declared wanted for various bloody kidnappings in the State and some other states in South-South of Nigeria.

The suspect, popularly known as ‘Dogo’, was apprehended at Ahor Community near Benin City when he emerged from a bush with a bag containing items believed to belong to his victims about 10:00 pm on September 20.

His kidnapping syndicate allegedly killed some policemen in their operations.

Police said his arrest followed credible intelligence received by operatives in Egba police station.

Among the materials recovered from him, are eight different ATM cards from local and foreign banks, foreign driving license, British residence permit, foreign cards bearing Mr Afam Ogbu (with photograph), and Mrs Ogbu Mary Theresa. Passport photographs of a white lady, and that of three young black men.

Company’s staff ID card with photograph and name Uguejiofor John Uchenna and ATM card belonging to one Favour Obayuwana were also recovered.

Many of his gang members have been neutralized in synergy with policemen in Nasarawa State where they often escaped to after successful operations in the South.

Our correspondent gathered that investigators at the Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crimes Unit in the State Police Command headquarters in Benin have commenced investigation.

Police want to dig into how the suspect got the items, the whereabouts and conditions of their owners and whatever they have done with the ATM cards, which are still valid.

Upon contact, the Public Relations Officer for Edo State police Command SP Chidi Nwabuzor said the suspect had been on the command wanted lists.

“Investigation has commenced, and suspects will soon be processed to court”, the police spokesman stated.

Speaking through an interpreter, Idris Amedu who could only communicate in Hausa language denied involvement in kidnapping.

He claimed to have picked up the bag by a roadside as he was on his way to a nearby police station to handover the bag when police intercepted him.

