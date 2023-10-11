The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Umar Bello Sadiq before Justice Zuwaira Yusuf of the Kano State High Court on three-count charges of misappropriation and issuance of dud cheques.

Also, the defendant was arraigned, alongside his company, Marula Global Links, for allegedly obtaining the sum of N20,000,000 from Faridah Nasir Bayero, wife of the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero, under the guise of investing same into a mining business.

It was stated that after collecting the money, the defendant allegedly diverted the money to his personal use.

However, the charges against him read “That you UMAR BELLO SADIQ AND MARULA GLOBAL LINKS LTD on or about 6th May 2021 and 25th November 2021 at Kano within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court dishonestly misappropriated the sum of N20,000, entrusted to you by Faridah Nasir Bayero for the supply of Industrial Resources.

And you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 309 of the same code.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel Sadiq Kurawa prayed to the court for a trial date, while defence counsel, Shuaibu Muazu moved a bail application for his client.

Justice Yusuf then granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum who must be his blood relatives.

The judge also adjourned the matter to November 24, 2023, for the commencement of trial.

