Digital Fortress donates food items to indigents in Lagos

Information technology firm Digital Fortress Nigeria Limited in conjunction with Lagos Mainland Local Government has donated palliative food items to support indigents in the local council area who have been affected by the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

The local government chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government, Mrs Omolola Rashidat Essien, who was on hand to personally hand over the donated food items to the beneficiaries commended the firm for reaching out to the needy in their operational base and urged them and other corporate entities to continue to support government’s effort in uplifting their immediate locality.

In Yaba Local government, the local government chairman, Omiyale Kayode, presented the various food items to the elderly in the communities around Yaba who are really in need of the palliatives to soothe the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The chairman of Surulere LGA, Ajide Yussuf, said Digital Fortress has been a reliable corporate organisation which has been operating from the LGA for over eight years and has been supportive of the efforts of the LGA to empower youths through the acquisition of digital and information technology skills

The chief executive officer of Digital Fortress, Mr Adedeokun Oduyemi, thanked the local government chairman and assured her that they will continue to support government’s effort in supporting indigents in the society.

A beneficiary, Mrs Olaleye thanked the firm and the local government for their support given that the effect of the lockdown has had a negative impact on petty trade and income.

